-
In some cases, the federal government is suing to seize the land now and pay later, to secure it quickly in the waning days of Trump's presidency.
-
Builders are hurrying to get as many miles completed as possible before President-elect Joe Biden can cancel contracts. Biden has said his administration would stop building the wall.
-
The former political adviser to President Trump is indicted alongside three other people in connection with an effort to defraud "hundreds of thousands of donors," according to federal prosecutors.
-
The costs keep piling up for Trump's border wall which has a current pricetag of $11 billion — nearly $20 million per mile. It's more expensive than any other wall under construction in the world.
-
Construction of the Trump administration's border wall has been slowed by difficulties acquiring private land, so the government is prioritizing construction inside federal nature sanctuaries.
-
A federal appeals court late Wednesday ruled the Trump administration can use nearly $4 billion in military funds for construction of the president’s…
-
From Texas Standard:In 2019, the U.S.-Mexico border topped the news, in part, because of the promise that President Donald Trump had made to build a wall…
-
In South Texas, there's skepticism that President Trump will get the 450 miles of wall he wants by Election Day. Construction is behind schedule because of how difficult it is to take private land.
-
EL PASO — When David Acevedo attended a meeting with officials from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in Webb County last month, he thought he would come…
-
Defense Secretary Mark Esper began notifying lawmakers which projects will be canceled in their districts. "It is a slap in the face to the members of the Armed Forces," Sen. Chuck Schumer said.