Borderlands

The influx of children from Central America arriving at the Texas-Mexico border has many people asking how they can help.One way people can help is by…
Can the National Guard troops being deployed to the border arrest and detain people? Only if Gov. Rick Perry says they can. But experts do have some…
Many kids and teenagers leave Central America to avoid climbing levels of gang violence, extortion and drug trafficking. Sometimes, it's to find their families.
Undocumented immigrants live in deplorable conditions at private prisons in Texas, according to a report out today by the American Civil Liberties…
As many as a half-million undocumented immigrants, including more and more children, make dangerous 1,450-mile trips atop this network of freight trains each year.
Columbus, New Mexico, has a rich border history. Pancho Villa stormed across in 1916. Today, kids on the Mexico side take a bus — driven by the Columbus mayor — across the border to go to school.
Juarez, Mexico — terrifyingly violent a few years ago — is quieter now. But life across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas, is still difficult for many.
Drug lords face a recurring problem: what to do with all that cash? Time and again, they have managed to launder their fortunes through some of the world's leading banks.
U.S. border officials are constantly on alert for drugs coming in from Mexico. But they are also on the lookout for huge sums of cash leaving the U.S. and trickling back into Mexican communities.
An independent panel had recommended the restrictions, but the agency refused saying it would put Border Patrols in danger. The chief of the agency said the new policy aims to make agents safer.