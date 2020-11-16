-
The surviving suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 21, is charged with 30 counts of murder and terrorism. He faces the death penalty if convicted. An appeals court rejected an emergency bid to move the trial.
A friend of the man killed Wednesday in Orlando says the FBI was questioning the man about his connection to Tamerlan Tsarnaev, one of the men suspected of planting the bombs in Boston.
CBS News and CNN say they've been told by sources familiar with what was found that investigators believe marathon bombings suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on an interior wall of the boat where he was found hiding. He allegedly said the attack was in retaliation for the Afghan and Iraq wars.
It’s been a month since the Boston Marathon bombings that injured more than 250 people. At least fourteen lost limbs.Experts say it takes healthy, strong…
Authorities say they'll soon release more information about the individuals and how they may be connected to the two main suspects in the April 15 bombings at the Boston Marathon. Law enforcement sources say at least two of the three may have misled the FBI and disposed of some potential evidence.
As victims of the Boston Marathon bombings leave the hospital or prepare to, their stories are beginning to pour out. Celeste Corcoran and her daughter, Sydney, both suffered grievous leg injuries. Their accounts give a fuller toll of the attack and the challenges that lie ahead.
The investigation is widening as authorities try to determine if anyone helped the two brothers who are the main suspects in the attack and other crimes that followed.
Some of Tamerlan Tsarnaev's relatives have alleged that a mysterious man may have turned him toward radical Islam. That man — known as Misha — has told a writer for The New York Review of Books that he'd had no contact with the bombing suspect for three years and that "I wasn't his teacher."
In the two weeks since the Boston Marathon bombing, suspects have been identified and news outlets have interviewed people who knew them – asking if there…
Democrats are using the fertilizer plant explosion in Texas and the Boston Marathon bombings to argue that the government has an important role to play in keeping Americans safe. People who want smaller government say liberals are reaching the wrong conclusions.