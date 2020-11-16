-
"I'm proud of you my son, Brandt. Your load is lighter," Allison Jean wrote on Thursday, after her son forgave and hugged the woman who killed Botham Jean.
Guyger fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean thinking he was an intruder in her own apartment last year. Jean, who was black and unarmed, was shot while watching TV and eating a bowl of ice cream.
Amber Guyger, who is white, had testified that she entered Botham Jean's unit after a long day at work, thinking it was her own home and mistaking the 26-year-old black accountant for an intruder.
A white former Dallas police officer who shot her black unarmed neighbor to death after, she said, mistaking his apartment for her own was convicted of...
A Dallas police officer testified Friday that after entering what she thought was her apartment last year, she shot the silhouetted figure inside because…
The defense team for the white former Dallas police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black neighbor last September is expected to argue she was defending herself and the killing was a mistake.
The former Dallas police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man in his own home told a 911 dispatcher "I thought it was my apartment" nearly 20…
Prosecutors have dismissed at least nine cases that were investigated by the former white Dallas police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting…
A Dallas County grand jury on Friday indicted former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger for murder, according to county court records. Guyger shot and…
Updated, 7:21 a.m. Tuesday The Dallas Police Department has fired officer Amber Guyger, almost three weeks after she shot and killed her black neighbor...