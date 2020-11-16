-
After more than a year, residents of an East Austin mobile home park have reached a deal with developers looking to rebuild on the property. Some city…
Mobile homes are often referred to as Austin’s most affordable housing. But mobile home parks don’t always offer amenities like green space for residents.…
Last week, the Austin City Council has granted initial approval for new development on the site of the Cactus Rose Mobile Home Park in East Austin. The…
This week, the Austin City Council is set to vote on a rezoning case for a mobile home park in Montopolis. If approved, the change could force residents…