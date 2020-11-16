Campaign Finance

-
From Texas Standard:Next year, U.S. residents will be asked to fill out the 2020 Census. A misleading political document being mailed out now could…
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, who represents San Antonio, is being criticized by Republican politicians after tweeting a list of San Antonio-based donors to…
From Texas Standard:An Austin man named Kyle Prall is currently in federal court, facing over a dozen charges that range from mail and wire fraud to money…
From Texas Standard:Weeks before Election Day in November, reports indicated that the Texas Senate race would be the most expensive one in U.S. history.…
From Texas Standard.On May 31, President Donald Trump will be back in Texas for lunch – $5,000 per plate – with well heeled Houstonians, then that evening…
From Texas Standard:As Texans head to the polls for early voting, a new Texas Tribune report has found that state campaigns have raised $67 million so…
From Texas Standard:A Texas lawmaker is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to add ethics reform to his special session call. Rep. Sarah Davis (R-Houston) heads…
From Texas Standard:Texas law prohibits members of the Legislature from accepting campaign contributions during a regular session. The restriction came…
From Texas Standard:Dark money. Sounds evil, doesn't it?For the past several years, the Texas Ethics Commission has been mired in an investigation of a…
From Texas Standard:With his cowboy hat and boots in a suit, few Texas politicians cut the figure Sid Miller does. Part of his job is being de facto…