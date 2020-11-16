Chemical Fire

-
For some, Tuesday’s deadly explosion in Beirut, which officials say was caused by thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate, was a grim reminder of a 2013…
Officials in Jefferson County are telling the city's residents to evacuate amid air quality concerns a week after two explosions and a fire at a chemical…
Officials lifted evacuation orders Friday for around 50,000 people on the Texas Gulf Coast, determining a massive fire was finally under control at a…
The Port Neches chemical plant where two explosions and an ongoing fire prompted widespread mandatory evacuations Wednesday has a years-long history of…
Officials say they have no estimate for how much time is needed to bring under control a Texas chemical plant fire ignited by a series of explosions.At a…
The cleanup of millions of gallons of waste and polluted water is far from over four months after a large fire burned for days at a Houston-area…
Lawmakers wrapped up two days of hearings Friday on a fire last month at a chemical storage facility in Deer Park. The fire at the plant owned by…
After The Second Fire In A Month, Residents Near Houston Chemical Plants Want More Government ActionFrom Texas Standard:For the second time in a month, a fire broke out this week at a petrochemical plant near Houston. This time, it was at the KMCO plant…
A tank holding a flammable chemical caught fire at a Texas plant Tuesday, killing one worker, critically injuring two others and sending employees fleeing…