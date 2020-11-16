-
A $37 million program to reduce childhood obesity in Texas didn’t actually achieve any of its desired results, according to a new study from the…
Schools have made big strides in meeting standards for healthier meals, but students are still bombarded by junk food marketing. The first lady announced guidelines Tuesday that aim to change that.
Childhood obesity is a growing problem in the United States. More than three times as many children are obese today compared to a generation ago. In…
Students should be getting 60 minutes a day of physical activity, according to a new report from the Institute of Medicine. That exercise could happen…
Middle and elementary school students craving a Coke during the school day may be in trouble.A bill that would ban the sale of sugary drinks in Texas…
Latinos are Texas’ fastest-growing population group. And they are grappling with soaring obesity rates. According to the Department of State Health…
Austin Independent School District teachers may tell their students they’re special, but numbers never lie. And the numbers say that they’re (just a bit)…
Obesity continues to be a serious and worsening health problem in the U.S. and globally. And Texas is no exception to this trend.The Centers for Disease…
The proportion of 12- to 19-year-olds who report having diabetes or "prediabetes" increased from 9 percent in 1999 to 23 percent in 2008, according to a paper published in the journal Pediatrics. "This report really sounds the alarm," says one researcher.
One-third of Americans today are obese, and another third are overweight. A new HBO documentary series, The Weight of the Nation, explores how our country got this way and what can be done to tackle the growing national health crisis.