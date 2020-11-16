-
From Texas Standard:Texas often touts its record of economic growth, low unemployment rates and its success as a magnet for workers, but who's thinking…
-
The body of a 3-year-old girl found in a culvert in a Dallas suburb over the weekend has been identified. Sherin Mathews had been missing since Oct. 7.…
-
From Texas Standard:The first few days of the school year are an anxious time for most kids. But there’s a group whose levels of stress and anxiety are so…
-
In a new statewide ranking of schools, Austin has some of the best grades and some of the worst.The group – Children at Risk – grades schools on an A…