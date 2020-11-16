-
Lee esta historia en español. Texas’ uninsured rate among children dramatically spiked between 2016 and 2019, according to a new report released by the…
More than 20 advocacy groups are asking Texas officials to reconsider proposed staffing cuts that could create delays for vulnerable populations seeking…
About 146,000 fewer children in Texas were enrolled in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program between the end of 2017 and the end of 2018,…
A new study suggests a proposed Trump administration policy could discourage immigrant families from enrolling their citizen children in public health…
After a decade of decline in the rate of uninsured children in Texas, a new study shows that rate is increasing again.Research from the Center for…
There is yet another health care funding crisis before Congress.After months of concern from advocates and families, lawmakers approved long-term funding…
Funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program expired in September. Millions of children could lose coverage, unless Congress acts soon to restore the money to keep the program running.
If Congress doesn’t reauthorize funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) soon, it's not just Texas children who could lose access to…
The families of roughly 400,000 children in Texas could be receiving letters from state officials in a matter of weeks, letting them know their health…
Advocates say Texas will run out of funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program sooner than they thought. The program, which Congress failed to…