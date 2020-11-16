-
Democrats are hoping to flip six congressional seats in Texas in 2020. On Monday, Wendy Davis announced she’s running for one them.Davis, the former state…
-
WASHINGTON — Former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis is running for Congress.Early Monday morning, Davis announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination…
-
Wendy Davis is getting support from some of the highest-ranking Democrats in Congress — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — as she appears to move…
-
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Will Hurd called Donald Trump’s tweets “racist and xenophobic.” Pete Olson and Chip Roy were also critical, with Olson saying the…
-
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said it's releasing digital ads criticizing Austin-area Congressman Chip Roy after the Republican…
-
A bipartisan group of Texas members of Congress will have to wait until early next month to see passage on a long-sought measure that will release more…
-
One of the 100 congressional freshmen starting work today is from Central Texas.Republican Chip Roy is now representing the 21st Congressional District,…
-
The most contested congressional race in Texas is House District 21, which stretches from South Austin to San Antonio and up into the Hill…