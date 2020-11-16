-
CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel will testify before senators this morning on Capitol Hill ahead of a possible vote of confidence to lead the intelligence…
The nomination survived an epic, nearly 13-hour filibuster by Sen. Rand Paul, who demanded an explanation of the Obama administration's targeted killing program.
The Obama administration has relied heavily on its drone program, but prefers not to talk about it. Yet drones and interrogation practices came under scrutiny as CIA nominee John Brennan testified before a Senate committee.
The president is moving to fill two key posts on his national security team. If confirmed, former Nebraska Sen. Chuck Hagel (a Republican) would lead the Pentagon. John Brennan, the president's counterterrorism adviser, would be at the Central Intelligence Agency.
John Brennan is one of the president's top national security aides. A veteran of the CIA, he was the agency's deputy executive director during President George W. Bush's administration. Brennan has said he opposed many of the Bush administration's policies, including the use of waterboarding.
In a closed-door meeting Thursday, lawmakers will consider whether to approve the report, which human rights groups are pushing to be made public. It's part of an ongoing fight over whether harsh interrogation methods, which critics compared to torture, were effective.
The former CIA director will speak to Congress about events in the Benghazi attack, while Paula Broadwell, the military reserve intelligence official, loses her security clearance after classified information turns up in her possession.
With the fiscal cliff looming, questions continuing to be raised about the deadly attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, and a scandal having forced the director of the CIA to resign, President Obama had his first post-election news conference.
The investigation into the former CIA director's extramarital affair has now ensnared the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan. Investigators found thousands of communications between Gen. John Allen and a Tampa woman. He says they were not inappropriate. The sordid story is getting confusing.
The retired four-star general was on a fast track from an early age. David Petraeus was a West Point graduate with a doctoral degree from Princeton, who made a national name for himself by helping the Army rethink how it fights wars. Petraeus resigned as CIA director Friday, citing an extramarital affair.