Classical Music

-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Alicia Olatuja, vocalist, composer and arranger. When you hear…
-
Construction workers will be leaving the top of the UT tower today.For almost six months, the university’s famous carillon bells were silent while the…
-
Van Cliburn competition winners remember the great pianist, who died last month at age 78. See silver medalist Joyce Yang play for Cliburn — and his unforgettably moving response.
-
Funeral services will be held today for one of Texas' most famous classical musicians, Van Cliburn. He died last week at age 78.Austin author Prudence…