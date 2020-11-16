-
Outside of Austin, past the Hays County line in Driftwood, lives one of U.S. racing’s biggest pioneers. And he moved here for one of the more Texas-y of…
-
Austinites will be asked in November if they want to vote on whether city land can be used for future stadiums and entertainment sites.The vote will…
-
Professional soccer is returning to Austin.A revamped United Soccer League franchise will play at a new stadium at the Circuit of the Americas in 2019,…
-
Circuit of the Americas may not be the only stop on the Formula One circuit in the U.S. for long. New F1 CEO Chase Carey said Tuesday that he'd like to…
-
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton really likes Austin.“This race, the whole weekend, Austin, the city, the atmosphere, it’s been unbelievable,” said…
-
New world race car champions were crowned in Austin this week and it was decided miles away from the Circuit of the Americas at the Hyatt Regency on Lady…
-
The Lone Star Le Mans Series returns to Circuit of the Americas this weekend. It is not exactly like its much more prestigious relative, the 24 hours of…
-
ESPN is back in town with its annual Summer X Games, but it will be the last time in Austin. ESPN is taking its half-pipe and going home a year…
-
The U.S. Grand Prix is coming back to Austin, Circuit of the Americas officials announced Wednesday. Before the announcement, it was unknown whether the…
-
There are cracks in what many thought was a rock-solid relationship between Circuit of the Americas and the sport it was built to host, Formula One.While…