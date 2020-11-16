Courthouse

-
From the Texas Tribune: With more than 90 percent of all precincts counted, statewide measures aimed at cutting property taxes, boosting funding for road…
-
In a very narrow race, unofficial results indicate Travis County voters came out against the proposed $287 million bond to fund a new civil and family…
-
Clifford Ross’ passion for art has led him down an unusual path. Painting, sculpting, photography and camera-design have all led him to today, the day…
-
Texas courthouses are named on a list of the “11 Most Endangered Historic Places” in the U.S., released by The National Trust for Historic Preservation…