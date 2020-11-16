Credit Cards

-
From Texas Standard:A little-known quirk of Texas law allows the state's rent-to-own industry to file criminal charges against Texans who are unable to…
-
Retail analysts say more data breaches like the hits on Target and Neiman Marcus are coming. A new report details how hackers "with ties to the former Soviet Union" stay ahead with "innovation and a high degree of skill."
-
A new study showing that Americans lost nearly 40 percent of their wealth in the Great Recession turned up another notable result: Credit card debt also fell sharply; the median family's balance tumbled 16 percent. But it's not just because people rushed to pay off their plastic.
-
The City of Austin has teamed up with the Austin Housing Finance Corporation to host a series of financial education seminars. The first installment of…
-
The revelation that a leading credit card payment processor had some 1.5 million card numbers breached has put Texas consumers on alert.Details are scarce…
-
The data breach has been contained, the company added.
-
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott relesed educational materials on to credit card and debt to the University of Texas at San Antonio.The materials,…