Dallas Police Department

More than a dozen Dallas police officers have been disciplined for making offensive statements on social media, including posts that were bigoted or made…
The defense team for the white former Dallas police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black neighbor last September is expected to argue she was defending herself and the killing was a mistake.
The former Dallas police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man in his own home told a 911 dispatcher "I thought it was my apartment" nearly 20…
A Dallas County grand jury on Friday indicted former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger for murder, according to county court records. Guyger shot and…
The trial of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver continues this week in Dallas.Oliver is facing murder charges for shooting into a car full of…
One Dallas police officer has died from his injuries and a second remains in critical condition after they were shot while trying to remove a man from a...
From Texas Standard:The saying, you’re only as good as your equipment, has serious implications for first responders. A faulty service weapon can mean the…
From Texas Standard:After the July shooting which killed five Dallas Police officers and wounded nine others, applications to join the force poured in.…