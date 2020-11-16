-
The Senate has voted to extend the federal debt limit, giving final congressional approval to a bill that is meant to cover the government's finances into 2015. The measure passed on a 55-43 vote.
-
In the past week, President Obama and House Speaker John Boehner have begun a new round of sparring over the U.S. debt ceiling. It's part of a number of problems involving debt, taxes and spending that are all slated to come to a head in early 2013. And solutions aren't likely before Election Day.
-
President Barack Obama and congressional leaders reached an agreement Sunday night on the debt ceiling. Both chambers could vote on the deal Monday. As…