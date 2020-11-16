-
A handful of environmental groups are taking the Trump administration to federal court over its rollback of regulations meant to prevent offshore oil…
-
Today when a Texas House panel hosted a hearing to get an update on money from BP after the Deep Water Horizon explosion, lawmakers learned about money BP…
-
The extent of the environmental damage in the Gulf of Mexico caused by the BP oil disaster is largely unknown to the public; much of the data remains…
-
A different federal judge approved Transocean's criminal settlement last week. In total, Transocean will pay $1.4 billion in criminal and civil penalties.
-
The owner of the Deepwater Horizon rig where 11 men died in April 2010 has agreed to pay criminal and civil penalties to resolve Justice Department allegations over its role in the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
-
Eleven people were killed and one of the largest environmental disasters in history happened after an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico exploded in 2010.
-
Kurt Mix, a former BP engineer, has been charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly deleting text messages after the spill.
-
-
-
In one of the most detailed accounts of the explosion on board the Deepwater Horizon oil rig earlier this year, New York Times reporters David Barstow,…