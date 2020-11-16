-
During a June conversation at the Texas Capitol, Republican House Speaker Dennis Bonnen urged hardline conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan to…
-
From Texas Standard:Not long after the end of this year's "Kumbaya" legislative session, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen was accused of trading press access…
-
From Texas Standard:The scandal involving House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and a secretly recorded conversation with conservative blogger and activist Michael…
-
Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen has apologized to members for taking a meeting with hardline conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan that has since…
-
Republican House Speaker Dennis Bonnen met with hardline conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan in his office earlier this summer, after the…
-
A Texas GOP fundraiser Tuesday brought state House Speaker Dennis Bonnen face-to-face with the gun rights activist whom state troopers recently…
-
The Republican leadership in the Texas Legislature announced an agreement Wednesday to swap a sales tax increase with property tax cuts.Gov. Greg Abbott,…
-
Dennis Bonnen (R-Angleton) is the new speaker of the Texas House. The 150-member body selected him 147-0 shortly after being sworn in for the 2019…
-
The top three elected officials in Texas are the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the House. But you didn't find that last official on the…