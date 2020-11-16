-
KUT and KUTX's leadership has posted a letter to our listeners on the station's efforts to better reflect the diversity of our audience. The letter was…
-
Dear KUT & KUTX Audience,We are in a time of reckoning for our country about the systemic racism that people and organizations have long perpetuated and…
-
As a media organization, KUT and KUTX have a responsibility to reflect the diverse culture, issues and lives of residents of Central Texas and the state.…
-
Among KUTX’s primary missions is introducing our audience to new sounds and music experiences. Another mission is the promotion of Central Texas musicians…
-
Our journalists are committed to the work of inclusion and have chosen to formulate a statement that we all support: The audience we don't yet serve is as…
-
KUT and KUTX are community-supported non-profit media, and as such should reflect the demographics of our community as much as possible through both…
-
As a community-funded organization, KUT and KUTX are committed to equitable, inclusive business practices. We recognize the need for greater outreach to…
-
The KUT and KUTX audience and membership are overwhelmingly white. As a community service, it is imperative that we commit to outreach and engagement to…
-
Lee esta historia en español. More than two years ago, KUT started to keep track of the demographics of the sources we use on-air in our local news…
-
From Texas Standard:The Emmys are the start of Hollywood's long awards season. They honor the best performances and shows on television. There's more…