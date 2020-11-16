Drug Gangs

-
The Texas Department of Public Safety released its annual report on criminal gang activity in Texas this week.This year’s Texas Gang Threat Assessment…
-
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released its 2012 Gang Threat Assessment, providing an overview of gang activity throughout the state.The annual…
-
For years now, Mexico has been going through turbulent times. Violence between the drug cartels and the Mexican Army is a daily occurrence in some places.…
-
Carrying the weight of his murdered son’s memory, a Mexican poet is leading a national caravan — with stops in Austin and several other Texas cities — to…
-
Some of the seven people in federal custody on charges of an alleged money laundering scheme for Mexican drug cartel Los Zetas are scheduled to appear in…
-
AM Update: Austin Ties in Zetas Arrests, Millions of Latinos Not Registered to Vote, OKC Wins Game 1Fourteen Indicted for Alleged Ties to Drug CartelA Central Texas grand jury indicted 14 people with alleged ties to the Mexican drug cartel Los Zetas. …
-
U.S. law enforcement officers in Hidalgo County today received heavy weapons fire from Mexico, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.The…