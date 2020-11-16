-
The Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in a Texas case involving a murder defendant sentenced to death after a trial witness said he was more likely to commit crimes because he was black.
-
Duane Buck was given the death penalty after an expert witness testified that he was more likely to be dangerous in the future because he was black. The Supreme Court hears his case Wednesday.
-
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the case of Texas death row inmate Duane Buck, who alleged that race played an improper role in his death sentence. In September, the Court issued a rare stay of execution while it considered the merits of the case. Monday's action lifts the stay and allows the state to set a new execution date.
-
High Court Delays Texas Execution Over Racial TestimonyThe U.S. Supreme Court put the brakes on the execution of Duane Buck, who was set to die in Texas…