Dueling Credits

-
Austin School Board Vice President Paul Saldaña says people describe Austin ISD as really two districts, split into east and west by I-35 – a wealthy…
-
For many students trying to earn college credit in high school, choosing to take an Advanced Placement course or a dual credit course often comes down to…
-
At some schools in Austin ISD, most students who take Advanced Placement tests fail those exams. But students at the same schools are passing dual credit…
-
LBJ Early College High School and the Liberal Arts and Science Academy share the same building in the Austin Independent School District. But the schools…
-
Austin ISD offers Advanced Placement courses and tests at all of its schools, but the percentage of students who score high enough on the AP tests to…