Lawmakers Urged To Spend More On 'Chronically Underfunded' Program That Helps Kids With DisabilitiesTwenty child advocacy groups and nonprofits called on Texas lawmakers this week to increase funding for a struggling program that helps more than 50,000…
A Houston lawmaker is trying to get the Legislature to reverse cuts to a Medicaid program that pays for therapy for children with development delays –…
Medicaid in Texas is facing possible cuts from both the state and federal governments.According to health care advocates, the Texas Senate is proposing a…
About a month ago, cuts to a state Medicaid program providing therapy to children with disabilities and developmental delays went into effect.Child…
Statewide funding cuts to therapies for young children with developmental delays go into effect today. Some state lawmakers have vowed to reverse cuts…
In 2011, Texas started cutting millions of dollars from the state Early Childhood Intervention program (ECI). At the time, they estimated it would lead to…
Late last week, the Texas Supreme Court declined to hear a lawsuit about whether decreasing Medicaid reimbursements for programs providing therapies to…
A significant cut to the amount of money Texas pays therapists who treat children with disabilities was finally cleared to take effect — more than one…
State lawmakers are discussing today what to do about a plan to cut Medicaid reimbursement rates for groups that provide therapy to young children with…