-
From Texas Standard:Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced on Tuesday she's dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary. At the beginning of the race,…
-
"I will have a lot more to say on that subject later on," Warren said regarding the role of gender in the campaign. She dropped out after disappointing results on Super Tuesday.
-
From Texas Standard:What might cause a voter to wait until the last possible day to cast a ballot? One factor appears to be that some of those planning to…
-
From Texas Standard:Massachusetts Sen. and former University of Texas law professor, Elizabeth Warren, is among the Democratic presidential candidates…
-
The former housing secretary backing the Massachusetts senator is the most high-profile endorsement yet from a former candidate.
-
Despite the threat of a storm, thousands of people descended on Vic Mathias Shores on Tuesday for a rally for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of…
-
At Houston Forum, Democratic Presidential Candidates Promise To Pick Teacher For Education SecretaryEchoing one of their top Democratic presidential rivals, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris promised Friday to nominate an educator as secretary of education if…
-
Silicon Valley has emerged early as a presidential campaign issue among Democrats at SXSW. Calls to regulate tech put the party in an awkward position, given its reliance on tech donors.
-
Warren is launching an exploratory committee. The 69-year-old senator, former law professor and consumer advocate is likely to face a crowded Democratic field eager to take on President Trump in 2020.