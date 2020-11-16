Entertainer

-
In celebration of Black History Month, In Black America presents an encore presentation of "Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music," an extended interview…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the late legendary blues musician B.B. King. King died on May 14, 2015.…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the late Ron Banks, singer and a founding member of the Detroit vocal…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson, Jr. speaks with Joe Henry, co-author of "Furious Cool: Richard Pryor and The World That…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Legendary Gospel, Pop, and R&B recording artist CandiStaton.Staton was…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with screen and stage legends Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee.Playwright, director,…