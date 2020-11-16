-
The nation's first black U.S. attorney general had a tumultuous tenure marked by civil rights advances, national security threats, sentencing reforms and battles with congressional Republicans.
-
The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the State of Texas over its voter ID law.It's the DOJ’s latest attempt to require Texas to get federal approval…
-
The attorney general heads to the Senate on Thursday, where lawmakers are sure to demand answers. But being in the center of the storm is nothing new for Holder. Over four years in office, he has been a lightning rod for the president's fiercest critics.
-
The attorney general says the time and scope covered by the subpoena of Associated Press phone logs fell within Justice Department guidelines.
-
NPR's Carrie Johnson tells us more about the Justice Department report on the "Fast and Furious" gun-trafficking operation:Justice Department watchdogs…
-
Governor Rick Perry used President Barack Obama’s Texas campaign swing to attack the Obama administration’s Attorney General, Eric Holder. Gov. Perry’s…
-
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder spoke today to members of the NAACP at a conference in Houston.He talked about his appreciation of the organization and…
-
The panel's decision next goes to the full House. It was a vote along partisan lines over whether the Justice Department has fully cooperated with the committee's investigation of the Fast and Furious gun trafficking operation.
-
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott has filed a complaint against the U.S. Department of Justice, seeking to enforce a controversial voter ID requirement…