-
The federal lawsuit stems from the department's decision to postpone a requirement that recipients of funding study how inclusive their communities are and plan how to overcome historic segregation.
-
An advocacy group in Austin is watching a federal lawsuit that challenges a New York landlord's blanket ban on renting to people with criminal…
-
The Austin City Council is moving forward with plans for the region’s first-ever fair housing assessment. The effort aims to shed light on issues of…
-
After almost a year of searching, Annette Price is settling into her new apartment in North Central Austin. She lives alone in the one-bedroom unit with…
-
Austin City Council has voted to sue the state of Texas over a law that blocks the city from enforcing an anti-discrimination housing ordinance.“I believe…
-
Austin City Council approved a review today of how fair housing practices measure up in Austin and across Central Texas. The federal Fair Housing Act aims…
-
Petitions are having a moment right now.But, despite their recent resurgence into the municipal zeitgeist, they’ve shaped the city in ways a lot of…
-
From Texas Standard:Immigration is often discussed in terms of government policy and official enforcement efforts – or lack thereof, depending on whom you…
-
From the Texas Tribune: The biggest federal housing subsidy program in Texas — which awarded $9.7 billion in tax credits from 1990 to 2011 — effectively…
-
It’s no secret that there's not enough housing in Austin. The city has few homes with more than three bedrooms, and it doesn't have enough affordable…