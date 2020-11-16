-
A court filing says many of the parents are presumed to no longer be in the United States. Efforts to locate them have been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the filing.
From Texas Standard:Up until now, the story of family separation has been the story of immigrant parents who are apprehended at the U.S. border and…
Officials in Matamoros, Mexico, are threatening to separate asylum seekers from their children if they don't leave a tent encampent of more than 1500...
Texas Health and Human Services has confirmed that applications have come in for two new shelters that would hold migrant youth who arrive at the…
The new policy would end the Flores settlement and allow the government to hold families with children without a deadline, in a change from the way cases are handled today.
The Austin-based nonprofit that houses more migrant children than any other organization in the country plans to hire an independent attorney who will…
From Texas Standard:A legal services nonprofit based in San Antonio has gained a national profile – fast and in a big way: Refugee and Immigrant Center…
Over the last month, thousands of people have rallied in Austin and across the country to protest the Trump administration’s so-called zero-tolerance…