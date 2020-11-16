-
When director Richard Linklater presented Shirley MacLaine with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Texas Film Hall of Fame event last month, he wasn’t…
-
From Texas Standard:Eighteen-year-old Suraiya, a student from Dallas tweeted a selfie back in December.It pictured her lying on her side in her underwear…
-
From Texas Standard:Lady Gaga is just as well known for her fashion as she is for her music.At the 2010 MTV Music Video Awards she wore that meat dress.…
-
Kermit Oliver works for the U.S. Postal Service. He's also the only American artist to ever design scarves for Hermès. As writer Jason Sheeler got to know Oliver, the story only got bigger.