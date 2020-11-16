-
A Texas judge dismissed felony charges against anti-abortion rights activists David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt. Now they face charges in California for allegedly recording people without permission.
-
Texas lawmakers are still referencing a highly edited undercover video from 2015 purporting to show Planned Parenthood officials selling fetal tissue.The…
-
Health care providers, funeral operators and women's rights activists on Thursday are expected to tell Texas health officials that a rule requiring the…