Filling In The Blanks

As a taxpayer, this is a big year for Amanda Braziel.The Austin Independent School District librarian has owned a home in Central Austin for 15 years.…
It’s a typical summer day at Emily Herrington’s house in Northeast Austin. Her two daughters, Penly, 7, and Laurel, 3, are playing with their kittens and…
A large chunk of funding for schools in Austin comes from property taxes, and as many Austinites know, those keep going up every year.Under the Texas…
The most basic thing to understand about school funding is that every student in the state of Texas has a dollar figure hanging over his or her head. But…
Texas’ system for paying for schools is complicated, and for most of you with jobs, kids and lives, it's hard to find time to learn the ins and outs of…