-
From Texas Standard:Edward James Olmos occupies a special place in the hearts of Texans, primarily because he played Selena’s dad, Abraham Quintanilla, in…
-
From Texas Standard.Film has now been part of South by Southwest for 25 years. It’s grown from a local fest to a competitive international stage for…
-
Austin has a brand-new film festival and it’s all about science fiction. The first-ever Other Worlds Austin Sci-Fi Film Festival is happening this…
-
Update: Annie Silverstein's "Skunk" won first place in the Cannes Film Festival Cinéfondation competition.Her film was singled out from 1,631 entries…
-
Update: Today Cine Las Americas announced the award winners for the 17th Cine Las Americas International Film Festival. The grand jury awards went to:Best…
-
The Cinema Touching Disability Film Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary this weekend. The festival specializes in "disabilty films," which…