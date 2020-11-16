-
The Trump administration is closer to banning some low-income, legal immigrants who are relying on public services like food stamps from legally entering…
Kevin Drapela and his wife, Cori-Beth Tuite, found themselves at a food bank Wednesday – something they never expected.The IRS employees from Taylor were…
New preliminary research shows families in the U.S less than five years were the most likely to drop out of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, out of fear it could impact their immigration status.
The idea has already sparked warnings about consequences for immigrants and the nation's health care system.
Public health experts in Texas are concerned that a growing number of American children are forgoing services like Medicaid and food stamps because their…
Congress is considering provisions in the latest farm bill that would roll back eligibility and impose strict work requirements for people receiving help…
A Canadian scholar was unimpressed with the cookbooks available for people on food stamps in the U.S. So she decided to come up with her own set of tips and recipes for eating well on $4 a day.
U.S. Rep. Pete Gallego, D-Alpine, recently said 97 percent of all food stamp benefits reach those in need – meaning the benefit program, which caters to…
The U.S. House is considering a version of a farm bill that could heavily impact benefits for Texans receiving food stamps. The change to state policy…
Using wooden tokens, Ellen Ray pays for carrots, parsnips and broccoli at the Austin Sustainable Food Center’s farmers market in Sunset Valley. Ray, a…