From Texas Standard:Federal Judge Janis Graham Jack of Corpus Christi said in a hearing Thursday that the state has let for-profit providers endanger the…
From Texas Standard:While some families in quarantine are spending more time together than ever before, those in the Child Protective Services, or CPS…
From Texas Standard:A comprehensive report written by two court-appointed federal monitors says that children in the Texas foster care system continue to…
From Texas Standard:The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services recently released new internal guidelines that cut the caseloads of foster care…
DALLAS — Nearly four years after a federal judge first ruled that Texas violated foster children’s civil rights by placing them in a system where rape and…
From Texas Standard:A new commissioner will take over at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in December.Gov. Greg Abbott announced…
A federal appeals court has ordered Texas to make significant changes to improve its foster care system.A three-judge panel at the Fifth Circuit Court of…
More than 1,800 children and youth in foster care in Texas were reported missing during fiscal year 2018, according to a new report from the Texas…
From Texas Standard:The Department of Family and Protective Services was in the news this week because its commissioner, Hank Whitman is retiring. His…
From Texas Standard:"Unidentified: How Kids Can Age Out Of Texas Foster Care Without Documentation" is a series of reports from Texas Standard about the…