Earthquake activity has skyrocketed in Texas over the last dozen years because of increased oil and gas activity. But those manmade quakes are not…
On its face, you might think a bill to treat wastewater from oil and gas operations would get the support of environmental groups. But you'd be wrong.To…
Texas’ oil and gas industry is seeing a boom — thanks in large part to the relatively new oil-drilling method called fracking. Late last year, Texas oil…
From Texas Standard.The Permian Basin is in another oil boom. Output is reaching record highs and it’s expected to grow even more. But one issue facing…
From Texas Standard.Out in the sand dunes of west Texas, a tiny lizard has been wrapped up in a big controversy for years. The four-inch long dunes…
Over the last 10 years, Texas has experienced a massive upsurge in earthquakes linked to oil and gas activity. Now, research is showing how that activity…
A major earthquake-monitoring network is up and running across Texas.Thanks to an interactive website hosted by TexNet, you can now see where quakes are…
From the Texas Tribune: The controversial oil and gas extraction technique known as hydraulic fracturing can contaminate drinking water under certain…
Over the last several years, scientists, including those at the U.S. Geological Survey and the Environmental Protection Agency, have linked an increase in…
Aubrey McClendon was a pioneer in the world of fracking who ushered in an American energy boom. So it was big news when the former head of Chesapeake…