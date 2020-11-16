-
From Texas Standard:A wave of Germans immigrants came to Texas starting in the 1830s. Many settled in the Hill Country, starting cities like New Braunfels…
-
Fredericksburg residents will be asked to weigh in on a city charter amendment banning the city from adding fluoride to the public water system.The…
-
The stars at night could get bigger and brighter in Fredericksburg, as it works to achieve "dark-sky" designation from the International Dark-Sky…
-
From Texas Standard:July is typically the height of peach season in Texas, but many of the Hill Country’s well-known peach farms don’t have as much of the…
-
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated 2012 is SXSW Eco's first year. KUT News regrets the error. SXSW Eco will kick-off next…
-
Extreme drought conditions and continued high water usage have prompted the City of Fredericksburg to implement Stage Four water restrictions. They take…