Garland Shooting

-
The FBI sent a bulletin that key people never saw, and police say they were already guarding the event as they'd have done if they had seen it.
-
In a bulletin, the self-declared Islamic State said the two suspects were "soldiers from the soldiers of the Caliphate." U.S. officials said they were investigating a link to international terrorism.
-
Garland police now say SWAT team officers were involved in the shooting that left two gunmen dead outside a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest Sunday night.
-
Gov. Greg Abbott said late Sunday that Texas officials are investigating a "senseless attack" in Garland that left two gunmen dead outside a contest…