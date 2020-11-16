Gas Industry

-
Coronavirus hit the global markets this week, sending stocks reeling and pushing economies toward possible recession. In Texas, the view could be even…
The head of the Texas Oil and Gas Association said Tuesday his group agrees fossil fuels contribute to global warming and that the industry will find ways…
Earthquake activity has skyrocketed in Texas over the last dozen years because of increased oil and gas activity. But those manmade quakes are not…
When the Trump administration announced plans to roll back Obama-era rules limiting methane emissions from oil and gas operations, even some in industry…
Climate activists protesting oil and gas are the first charged under a new critical infrastructure law in Texas. Supporters say the laws protect ports, pipelines and other sensitive places.
Abandoned gas and oil wells dot many states. These orphaned sites need to be capped and cleaned up, but doing so is difficult when the responsible companies have gone bankrupt.
In Washington, D.C., on Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency announced plans for a major rollback of rules aimed at reducing methane emissions…
Protesters could face up to 20 years in prison for interfering with oil and gas pipelines under a new proposal from the Trump administration.The plan, if…
On its face, you might think a bill to treat wastewater from oil and gas operations would get the support of environmental groups. But you'd be wrong.To…
Natural gas is a valuable commodity in most of the world – but not in parts of Texas. Now, in West Texas, oil well operators will pay you to take their…