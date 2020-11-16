-
Also: a novel by Oscar Hijuelos will be published posthumously; Stephen Marche on the inevitability of literary failure.
Barbara Bush, 88, is in a hospital in Houston with a respiratory-related issue, according to her husband's office.
The former president and former first lady Barbara Bush attended the wedding of two women, and he signed the marriage license. The happy couple say they're grateful that Bush acknowledged their marriage as "being real and normal."
A report in The Smoking Gun about the hacking has led to a criminal investigation. The hacker reportedly got hold of photos, cellphone numbers and home addresses. Also, some "sensitive correspondence."
Bush, 88, had been in Houston's Methodist Hospital for nearly two months. He was being treated for complications related to bronchitis and a stubborn fever. He's the oldest of the nation's four living former presidents.
The nation's 41st president, George H.W. Bush, has been in a Houston hospital since just after Thanksgiving. He went there for treatment of a persistent cough. Since then, he's developed a fever. Doctors are working to bring it down. Bush, 88, is said to be alert and bantering with his nurses.
Bush, 88, was admitted the day after Thanksgiving. He's being treated for bronchitis and could be released this weekend, a spokeswoman says. "This is not a life-threatening illness," she adds.