Eleven legislative districts in Virginia were declared to be sorted by race and were redrawn. The court's decision Monday left that in place.
A deceased redistricting specialist's documents suggest the citizenship question was added to redraw political maps to favor Republicans and non-Hispanic white people, according to a new court filing.
Texas Democrats are campaigning on the issue of how lawmakers draw political maps ahead of the 2018 elections. They say partisan gerrymandering is solely…
The 2018 elections will move forward without any tweaks to Texas' political maps.Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to uphold all but one of the…
Civil rights attorneys say the Supreme Court's decision Monday in a Texas redistricting case showed how difficult it is to prove discrimination in voting…
The U.S. Supreme Court partially upheld Texas’ political maps in a 5-4 ruling today.The court reversed a finding that said Texas intentionally…
The court on Monday, in twin partisan gerrymandering cases from Wisconsin and Maryland, said either that challengers didn't have standing or didn't weigh in on the merits of the case.
From Texas Standard:2018 could shape up to be a big year in the fight over partisan and racial gerrymandering. Cases involving redistricting are on the…
The U.S. Supreme Court announced today it won’t be hearing a challenge to the state’s political maps from the Texas Democratic Party. In a lawsuit,…
From Texas Standard.Last August a panel of three federal judges ruled that Texas congressional and state house maps needed to be redrawn. The judges ruled…