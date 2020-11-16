-
When street artist and muralist Luis Angulo first sprayed paint on the concrete walls of the HOPE Outdoor Gallery six years ago, he thought he was doing…
-
Austin’s Historic Landmark Commission has approved the demolition of the so-called Graffiti Park on Castle Hill – a street-art-adorned collection of…
-
Enchanted Rock State Park is a popular and strikingly unique location in Central Texas. So, many park-goers were angered when they heard that a boulder at…
-
The new sound walls along MoPac are designed to reduce traffic noise from the highway going into surrounding neighborhoods, but some wonder if the new…
-
For well over a decade, Austinites have been calling 3-1-1 to report graffiti or a pot hole to city officials. While that’s not going away, a new way to…
-
The original artists behind two iconic murals in West Campus are restoring their work after the murals were defaced with graffiti. But the costly repairs…
-
In 1974, a group calling themselves the Austintatious Artists wanted to express themselves. So, they found a wall in West Campus and painted what would…
-
Update: Shortly after Ian Dille’s Slate article appeared online, he received a handwritten apology from Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler.The band's PR…
-
As home to the state capitol, a flagship university and natural treasures like Barton Springs, Austin isn’t hurting for landmarks. But there’s also an…