As the U.S. faces a fight for racial justice in the aftermath of police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, some Black Americans are considering how they can best protect themselves.
New York's attorney general announced civil action to dissolve the National Rifle Association after an investigation found millions of dollars in alleged fraud by CEO Wayne LaPierre and others.
About 3 million more guns than usual have been sold since the pandemic started. And nearly half of all the sales appear to be to those buying guns for the first time.
The line outside the door at Central Texas Gun Works on March 12 took owner Michael Cargill completely by surprise. The day before, business had been…
La venta de armas puede continuar incluso cuando ciudades y condados están cerrando negocios no esenciales en vista del COVID-19, dijo el fiscal general…
Gun sales can continue even as cities and counties curb nonessential business in light of COVID-19, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.In an opinion…
Residents with unwanted firearms and ammunition can turn them over to the Austin Police Department on Tuesday during the first of a series of…
Background checks on gun purchases in the U.S. are climbing toward a record high this year, reflecting what the industry says is a rush by people to buy…
At issue was a New York City law that allowed residents to have a permit for a gun at home but barred them from transporting the gun elsewhere except to seven shooting ranges inside the city.
Cody Wilson, the self-described anarchist and figurehead of the 3D-printed gun movement, led investigators on an international manhunt last year before…