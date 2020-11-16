-
The move may not mean the end of the current conflict. The Israel Defense Forces said its troops would maintain a defensive position and respond to any attacks.
Despite a demand from the United Nations Security Council for an immediate and unconditional cease-fire, fighting continued in Gaza, where the death toll has surpassed 1,000.
This past weekend was the deadliest of the two-week-long combat operations in the Gaza Strip. Yesterday, 95 Palestinians were killed in fighting along…
The fighting in Gaza has left more than 500 people dead. The State Department said it was deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation.