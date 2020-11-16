-
From Texas Standard:Editor’s note: As Texas Standard first reported on September 11, 2018, The Houston Chronicle investigated work done by its…
-
From Texas Standard.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is seeking more money for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts, and he’s asking Gov. Greg Abbott to dip…
-
From Texas Standard.Mayors and city councils along the Gulf Coast didn’t have a lot of time to make decisions during Hurricane Harvey. The situation on…
-
From Texas Standard.A joint investigation by the Associated Press and the Houston Chronicle reveals something about Hurricane Harvey recovery that…
-
From Texas Standard.We’ve reached a meaningful marker since Hurricane Harvey battered many communities in Texas – it’s been six months now since the…
-
From Texas Standard.After Hurricane Harvey, many Texans realized just how wrong experts were about flood control measures in the state’s most populous…
-
From Texas Standard.All eyes are on Washington as temporary spending measures and DACA hover at the top of our debates and news feeds, but one big task…
-
From Texas Standard.The Austin American-Statesman reports that the state of Texas has billions of dollars of uninsured property. When catastrophe strikes…
-
From Texas Standard.Texas has been more urban than rural since the 1950s, and though the state’s wide open space has a lot to do with its mystique, rural…
-
From Texas Standard.Thousands of residents living near the Addicks and Barker reservoirs in northwest Houston are still in cleanup mode after their homes…