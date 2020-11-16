Healthcare

-
The fourth open enrollment period for the federal health insurance program is in full swing. People who can’t get insurance through an employer, Medicaid…
From Texas Standard:The ACLU and ACLU of Texas are getting involved in a lawsuit over a regulation in the Affordable Care Act. In August, Texas filed a…
The number of people in Texas without health insurance has declined by less than half a percentage point since implementation of the Affordable Care Act,…
The Daughters of Charity came to Austin in 1902, in response to a letter writing campaign by a group of local women. Their mission: to build and operate a…
Texas officials have proposed adding new rules for the so-called "navigators" -- the people who help consumers sign up for health insurance through the…
Austin’s new VA clinic opened this week, becoming the largest free-standing VA outpatient clinic in the U.S. The new, state-of-the-art clinic will to help…
Austin's food scene is booming, but how are its workers faring?The city has long had HAAM (Health Alliance for Austin Musicians) as a stopgap for…