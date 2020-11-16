-
This story comes from Texas Standard.Do anti high-speed rail efforts in the Texas legislature and in DC mean it’s an idea that’s going nowhere fast?Aman…
-
Earlier this year, Austinites got a warning from their mayor: Pass a proposed light rail line, or face certain doom. There was no "Plan B," voters were…
-
For years, the Japanese company behind the world’s first and busiest high-speed rail system has been itching to enter the U.S. high-speed rail market,…
-
A high-speed rail line connecting San Antonio and Monterrey, Mexico, could be less than a decade away from welcoming its first passengers, according to…
-
The Texas Department of Transportation has moved one step closer towards the idea of using rail as an option to address highway congestion on Interstate…
-
It's Wednesday, which can only mean one thing: A mid-week round-up of news in Austin and Central Texas from KUT.org, our reporting partner StateImpact…
-
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced $2 billion worth of funding today to expand high-speed intercity rail travel. $15 million of that is…