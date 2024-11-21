Texas bill proposes bullet train connecting Austin, San Antonio and Dallas

As plans for a Dallas to Houston bullet train move forward, one state legislator is hoping to kick-start another high speed rail line from North Texas to San Antonio.

State Rep. John Bucy, a Democrat who represents parts of Austin and Williamson County, told KERA that his legislation, if passed, would allow the Texas Department of Transportation to start planning a line along the I-35 corridor, one of the most traveled in the state.

“Having high speed rail between connecting these major hubs of Texas, of Dallas and Austin and San Antonio, it should be a great option for Texans and for visitors and everyone alike,” Bucy said.

House Bill 483 would require TxDOT to enter into a comprehensive development agreement with a private partner to create the new line. Another bill, HB 542, would allow for the use of state highway funds for transit-oriented projects as well as public roads.

Bucy said there are no specific plans drawn out for the bullet train to San Antonio. Right now, it’s just a vision.

“It's more just telling the Texas Department of Transportation to basically enter a bid and get a contract going on,” Bucy said.

He added that since he pre-filed the bills, there’s been an outpouring of support among constituents and advocates.

“The calls are non-stop, from constituents, from county commissioners, from elected officials that are just excited about this idea,” he said.

Peter LeCody, president of Texas Rail Advocates, called the bills an “early Christmas gift” for passenger rail supporters.

“TxDOT has been kind of gun shy in the past to enter into any type of funding resolution or apply for any of these funds,” LeCody said. “It's going to be interesting to see if we can get the Legislature to move on this.”

He said the recently formed Texas Passenger Rail Advisory Committee is leading the charge on passenger rail projects across the state. Members of the committee, organized by Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, include the rail division director for TxDOT as well as local elected officials and representatives from private businesses.

LeCody added that the committee plans to ask the Legislature for $300 million to start a Rail Relocation and Improvement Fund.

“[I-35] is going to be in construction for our lifetime, and probably the lifetime of our kids and our kids’ kids coming as well,” LeCody said. “We've got to look at some different modes of transportation, not only between Austin, San Antonio, but all the way down to Fort Worth and down to San Antonio and the [Rio Grande] Valley.”

North Texas leaders on the Regional Transportation Council say they'll push the state to create a high-speed rail authority that would support and coordinate efforts to build bullet train routes connecting Dallas and Fort Worth to Houston and other parts of the state.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org. You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz.

Copyright 2024 KERA

