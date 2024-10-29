CapMetro to build second set of train tracks in East Austin

Capital Metro is planning to build a second set of train tracks along the Red Line in East Austin along with new sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and another platform at Plaza Saltillo Station.

A second set of tracks — known as a double-track — can improve the frequency and reliability of train service by allowing trains to travel in both directions at the same time.

Capital Metro opened a second track between Lakeline and Leander Stations last year, the first major rail upgrade that was part of the Project Connect transit expansion.

The extra set of tracks in East Austin will run from east of Robert T. Martinez Street to Onion Street, a distance of about 0.7 miles.

The transit agency's board of directors voted Monday to give CEO Dottie Watkins authority to finalize a deal with the City of Austin, which will install street upgrades beyond the scope of the work on the train tracks.

Under the contract, the city will install continuous sidewalks along East Fifth Street and better crosswalks — including safety improvements at Navasota and Comal streets, new raised crossings at Onion and Robert T. Martinez Jr. streets, and crossing islands at Chicon Street and Robert T. Martinez. A continuous trail along the southern side of the track will be installed.

East Fifth Street will narrowed, repaved and converted to a one-way street for cars from Navasota Street to Chicon Street.

Plaza Saltillo will get a second platform 280-feet in length.

Detailed designs are set to be developed in 2025 with construction starting in 2026 and lasting about two years.

The federal government is paying for more than half the cost of the $32.2 million double-tracking project. CapMetro won $18 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The remaining costs will mostly be covered by Capital Metro. The City of Austin will contribute at least $900,000 for its portion of the project.